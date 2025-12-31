Karlsson had two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Karlsson assisted Anthony Mantha's power-play goal in the first period and also set up Tommy Novak's strike in the second frame. The 35-year-old veteran is on pace to reach the 50-point plateau if he stays healthy, as he has 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) in 38 games this season.