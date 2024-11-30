Karlsson provided an assist, fired three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Karlsson has five helpers over his last three games. This was also the first time he finished with a positive plus-minus rating since Nov. 5, though he was even in five of 10 games in that span. The defenseman has provided decent offense with 16 points and 62 shots on net over 25 appearances, but a minus-11 rating is a concern. He's also added six power-play points and 29 blocked shots in a top-four role.