Karlsson (lower body) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game in Edmonton.

Ryan Graves (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. It was reported Jan. 13 that the 35-year-old Karlsson would be out of action for at least two weeks, but the veteran blueliner seemingly made strides in his recovery and is poised to return to the lineup Thursday in Edmonton. If Kris Letang (upper body) isn't able to suit up, Karlsson may have a big workload in store if he's 100 percent healthy.