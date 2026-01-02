Karlsson logged two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Karlsson's second helper of the game was the 900th point of his NHL career. The 35-year-old blueliner had 13 points over 14 outings in December and has started January on a high note as well. The veteran defenseman is up to 30 points, 86 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 39 appearances in a top-four role this season.