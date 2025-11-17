Karlsson provided an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Karlsson's trip to his home country during Sunday's Global Series game in Sweden was a success. Not only did he help the Penguins secure a shutout win, but he also etched his name on the scoresheet with the primary helper on the opening goal scored by his defensive pairing Parker Wotherspoon. Overall, the 35-year-old Karlsson is up to 12 assists, 13 points, 36 shots on goal and 21 blocks through 19 games this season. Even in his 17th season, he remains a solid option in all fantasy formats for his category coverage and offensive output, as he is currently just outside the top 10 in points among NHL defensemen.