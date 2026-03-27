Karlsson had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over the Senators. He fired eight shots.

Karlsson has seven multi-point games in his last 10 outings; he was held off the score sheet in the other three outings. One of the assists Thursday came on the power play, where he has 22 power-play points. Karlsson has 12 goals, 45 assists and 160 shots in 67 games, which projects to 65 points on the season. That would be his best output since 2022-23 (101 points) and second-best to his halcyon days in Ottawa (2016-17; 71 points).