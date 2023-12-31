Karlsson picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues. It was his 600th NHL assist.

Karlsson is the 18th defender in league history to reach 600 assists, and he's the second active player behind Brent Burns of the Carolina Hurricanes (606). He's the eighth-fastest to reach the mark (954 games). Karlsson is up to 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 34 games. But he has just six points (one goal, five assists) in his last 18 games. It's almost impossible to bench Karlsson, but with this recent slump, you'd certainly do it if his wasn't the reigning Norris trophy holder.