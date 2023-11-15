Karlsson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the third period, as the Penguins broke open what had been a 2-2 tie after 40 minutes. Karlsson has found the scoresheet in six straight games, recording multiple points in five of them, and on the season the former Shark and Senator has five goals and 15 points in 14 contests with 34 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.