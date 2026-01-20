Karlsson (lower body) will not be in action versus Calgary on Wednesday but did practice in a regular jersey, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson will be out of action for his fifth straight contest due to his lower-body injury. Still, it seems the blueliner is making progress and could be back sooner rather than later. Since the Christmas break, Karlsson has been producing offensively with one goal and six assists, including three power-play points, in eight outings.