Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Strikes on power play in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Karlsson keeps rolling on offense with a goal and seven helpers over his last eight games. The goal was his first since Nov. 3. The defenseman is at two goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances. The Penguins have been better than expected, and Karlsson is on pace for his best year in black and gold.
More News
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Unlucky two-assist effort•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Sets up opening goal•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Dishes three more helpers Monday•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Five assists in last four games•