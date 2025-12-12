Karlsson scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Karlsson keeps rolling on offense with a goal and seven helpers over his last eight games. The goal was his first since Nov. 3. The defenseman is at two goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances. The Penguins have been better than expected, and Karlsson is on pace for his best year in black and gold.