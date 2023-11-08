Karlsson logged an assist, five shots on goal and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson helped out on a Radim Zohorna tally in the first period. There hasn't been a lot of consistency for Karlsson, but he has a goal and four helpers over his last three games after snapping a four-game dry spell. The blueliner is up to nine points, 27 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 11 contests while playing on the second pairing and first power-play unit.