Karlsson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Karlsson has two goals and three assists over his last five contests. The defenseman briefly gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead in the second period, but the advantage didn't last. The 35-year-old is up to six goals, 40 points, 123 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 57 appearances this season.