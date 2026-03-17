Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Three-point game in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.
Karlsson picked up his fourth multi-point effort over the last five games. The 35-year-old has three goals and 10 assists over nine contests in March as he tries to lead the Penguins' push for a playoff spot. Karlsson is up to seven goals, 49 points, 140 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 62 appearances.
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