Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Karlsson picked up his fourth multi-point effort over the last five games. The 35-year-old has three goals and 10 assists over nine contests in March as he tries to lead the Penguins' push for a playoff spot. Karlsson is up to seven goals, 49 points, 140 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 62 appearances.