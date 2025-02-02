Karlsson provided two assists and had three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Karlsson provided helpers on the first two goals of the game for Pittsburgh and ultimately eclipsed the 30-assist mark on the season. He has back-to-back games with at least one point for the first time since early January. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 35 points and 136 shots on net through 54 games this season. The Norris Trophy winner from two seasons ago is unlikely to match his 101-point outburst from his award-worthy campaign. However, repeating his offensive output of 56 points from a season ago is in the cards. View Karlsson as a solid play on the fantasy blue line moving forward.