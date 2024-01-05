Karlsson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

It's his first multi-point effort since Dec. 13, but Karlsson's goal drought now stands at 17 games, a stretch in which he's collected eight helpers. The 33-year-old blueliner hasn't come close to last season's career-best 101-point pace in his first campaign with Pittsburgh, but he's still been reasonably productive with six goals and 26 points through 37 contests.