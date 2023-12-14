Karlsson picked up two power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Penguins rallied from an early 3-1 deficit. Karlsson broke out of an 11-game slump in the process that had seen him record just one goal and two points, with zero points on the power play, and on the season the streaky blueliner has six tallies and 21 points through 28 contests.