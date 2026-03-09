default-cbs-image
Karlsson pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Yegor Chinakhov in the second period and Anthony Mantha in the third, the latter of which forced OT. Karlsson has been building momentum since the Olympic break, and over the last six games he's collected two goals and seven points.

