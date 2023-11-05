Karlsson recorded two assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson's return to San Jose saw his new team completely control the game. This was his third multi-point effort of the season, though he's also been held without a point six times in 10 contests. Karlsson had 101 points in 82 games with the Sharks last season, but he's been limited to a solid eight points with 22 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating to begin 2023-24.