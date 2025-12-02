Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Two-point effort Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson collected two power-play assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
The 35-year-old blueliner helped break open a 1-1 tie in the second period by having a hand in tallies by Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. Karlsson cooled off considerably in November, and since his last multi-point performance Oct. 27, he'd managed just one goal -- his only tally of the season -- and six points in the 14 games prior to Monday's outburst.
