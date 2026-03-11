Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Two-point effort Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina.
Both helpers came on goals by Bryan Rust, including the game-tying tally inside the final minute of the third period. Karlsson has found a groove since the Olympic break, and over the last seven games the veteran blueliner has produced two goals and nine points.
