Karlsson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina.

Both helpers came on goals by Bryan Rust, including the game-tying tally inside the final minute of the third period. Karlsson has found a groove since the Olympic break, and over the last seven games the veteran blueliner has produced two goals and nine points.

