Karlsson collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
The veteran blueliner also added four shots on net, three blocked shots and two PIM to his ledger. Karlsson is having his most productive stretch of the season, and over the last 10 games he's delivered four multi-point performances while racking up two goals and 11 points with 28 shots, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating
