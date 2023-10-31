Karlsson tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Karlsson opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before adding a second point with the man advantage, an assist on Evgeni Malkin's tally late in the second. The two-point effort snapped a stretch of four games without a point for Karlsson. He now has two goals and four assists through nine games with Pittsburgh after leading all defensemen with 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) last year in San Jose.