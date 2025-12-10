Karlsson had two assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

He was unlucky, too -- the game-tying goal with 0.1 second left in the third period went in off his glove, forcing overtime and ultimately the shootout. Karlsson is having another strong season. He has 20 points, including 19 assists, in 28 games, but unless he goes on a real tear, there's no way he can hit double digit snipes. Still, Karlsson is a strong fantasy play.