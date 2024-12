Karlsson put up two assists in a 7-3 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

Karlsson has five points, including four assists, in his last four games. And he has 13 points, including 12 assists, and 31 shots in his last 14 games. Karlsson is warming up and is now on a pace that would match his 56-point total from last season. That will help you, even if he struggles defensively.