Prow was tendered a qualifying offer by Pittsburgh on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Prow -- an undrafted free agent coming out of St. Cloud State -- spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but did spend a three-game stint down in the ECHL. The blueliner is likely still a couple years away from getting a shot at a NHL roster spot.