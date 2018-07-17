Penguins' Ethan Prow: Inks two-way deal in Pittsburgh
Prow signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.
Prow is coming off a career-best season with Wikes-Barre/Scranton, posting a career-high 17 points (four goals, 13 assists). The 25-year-old has spent the last two-plus years with the AHL team and will likely remain with them for the bulk of his 2018-19 campaign as he continues to wait for his call-up to the NHL.
