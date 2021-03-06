Rodrigues (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Flyers.
Rodrigues has been sidelined since late January with a lower-body injury, but he'll return to action Saturday, skating on the Penguins' fourth line against Philadelphia. He picked up one goal through the first six games of the season before going down with a long-term issue.
