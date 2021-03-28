Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Rodrigues lit the lamp for the second time in the last three games, burying a wrister from the top of the left circle to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead midway through the first period. The 27-year-old has four goals and three assists in 19 games in his first full season in Pittsburgh.