Rodrigues was traded to Pittsburgh from Buffalo on Monday, along with Conor Sheary, in a swap for Dominik Kahun (lower body), Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Rodrigues previously submitted a trade request to the Sabres, so his departure at the deadline shouldn't come as a shock. The center was a healthy scratch for the club's previous two contests, but he notched three goals and one assist in his prior nine contests. With the Pens also adding Sheary, it's not immediately clear where Rodrigues fits, though a bottom-six role seems most likely.