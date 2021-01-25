Rodrigues (lower body) left Sunday's game against the Rangers and did not return, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Rodrigues collided with Rangers forward Filip Chytil and both players left the contest. The 27-year-old recorded one shot and skated just under nine minutes before exiting. Should he miss any time, Sam Lafferty could get into the lineup.
