Rodrigues (lower body) is set to miss some time after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Evan's longer-term with a lower-body injury."
Rodrigues will be the fourth Penguins player expected to be sidelined for a chunk of time. With the Toronto native unavailable, Bryan Rust appears slated for a first-line role while Drew O'Connor may be poised to make his NHL debut as early as Tuesday's matchup with Boston.
More News
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Exits Sunday's contest•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Pots first goal of season•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Headed back to Steel City•
-
Evan Rodrigues: Not getting qualifying offer•
-
Maple Leafs' Evan Rodrigues: Flipped in big trade•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Exchanged in trade•