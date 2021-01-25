Rodrigues (lower body) is set to miss some time after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Evan's longer-term with a lower-body injury."

Rodrigues will be the fourth Penguins player expected to be sidelined for a chunk of time. With the Toronto native unavailable, Bryan Rust appears slated for a first-line role while Drew O'Connor may be poised to make his NHL debut as early as Tuesday's matchup with Boston.