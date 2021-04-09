Rodrigues recorded a power-play goal, an assist and three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Rodrigues' first power-play point of the season put the Penguins up 3-1 in the second period and turned into the game-winner when the Rangers got one back in the third. He has five goals and five assists in 24 games this season, with three of those goals coming in Rodrigues' last eight appearances.