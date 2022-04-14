Rodrigues (illness) will be a game-time call to face the Islanders on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Rodrigues managed just 6:27 of ice time versus the Islanders on Tuesday while he tried to play through his illness but was unable to go on. Without Rodrigues, either Danton Heinen or Kasperi Kapanen would likely step into a third-line role, especially if Byran Rust (illness) is also unable to play.