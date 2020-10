Rodrigues signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Penguins on Friday.

Rodrigues was traded away by Pittsburgh in a six-player swap that included Kasperi Kapanen. However, the Leafs opted not to issue the winger a qualifying offer, which opened the door for Rodrigues to rejoin the Pens. The Toronto native figures to slot into a third-line role alongside Jared McCann and could be an option for the No. 2 power-play unit.