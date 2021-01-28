Rodrigues (lower body) was designated for long-term injured reserve Thursday retroactive to Jan. 24, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Even with the retroactive tag, Rodrigues won't be eligible to play until Feb. 16 against the Capitals at the earliest. With Zach Aston-Reese (shoulder) also still on the shelf, the final roster spot will likely be open for competition between youngsters Drew O'Connor and Sam Lafferty, with O'Connor having played most recently against Boston on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Rodrigues was seeing minutes on the Pens' top line with Sidney Crosby prior to getting hurt but may struggle to pry that role away from Bryan Rust even once cleared to play.