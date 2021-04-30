Rodrigues left Thursday's game versus the Capitals with an apparent ankle injury and was still being evaluated after the game, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Rodrigues was injured in the first period. Head coach Mike Sullivan didn't have an update on his status after the contest. It's unclear if the 27-year-old forward will be available for Saturday's rematch with the Capitals.
