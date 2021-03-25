Rodrigues scored a goal on a game-high eight shots in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.

Rodrigues, who was acquired from Buffalo at last year's trade deadline, opened the scoring 7:36 into the game with an easy tap-in of a Sam Lafferty pass to finish off a 3-on-1 rush. It was just the second goal all season for the 27-year-old, whose eight shots represented a career high.