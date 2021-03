Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots in a 4-1 win over Boston on Monday.

Rodrigues got the Penguins on the board with 3:09 left in the first period, slipping a long shot past Jaroslav Halak from along the boards outside of the left faceoff circle. It was the second goal of the year for Rodrigues and his first since Jan. 17, breaking a drought of eight games.