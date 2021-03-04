Rodrigues (lower body) is skating with the team but won't be available versus Philadelphia on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Brian Dumoulin (lower body) and Evan Rodrigues are skating with the team right now. They will not play tonight."

Rodrigues did take line rushes with the second power-play unit Wednesday, so it's clear he is getting closer to playing. In the meantime, Colton Sceviour and Anthony Angello figure to remain in the lineup until Jankowski is given the all-clear. Once activated off injured reserve, the 26-year-old center should resume his place on the fourth line.