Rodrigues (ankle) will be unavailable versus Philadelphia on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Rodrigues is still considered day-to-day but the quick turnaround ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Flyers could see the natural center sidelined for both ends of the back-to-back. Even once fully fit, the Toronto native could struggle to break into the lineup now that Evgeni Malkin is cleared to return and Brandon Tanev is progressing in his recovery as well.