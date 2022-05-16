Rodrigues scored a shorthanded goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Rodrigues was involved in the Penguins' first and third goals. The latter of those tallies saw him pick off a pass and score on a breakaway shorthanded. The 28-year-old's scoring contributions in the playoffs were limited to just two games, but he had three tallies and two assists in seven outings overall. The 28-year-old enjoyed a career year with 43 points, 243 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-3 rating while playing in all 82 regular-season contests for the first time in his career.