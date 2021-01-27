The Penguins placed Rodrigues (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Rodrigues is expected to be sidelined long term with a lower-body injury, so this move was expected. The 27-year-old forward has only picked up one goal in six games this campaign, so his absence won't impact many fantasy lineups.
