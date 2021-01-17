Rodrigues scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Rodrigues opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the game when a Jake Guentzel pass glanced off Rodrigues' skate at the bottom of the circle and into the net. It was the first goal of the year for the 27-year-old, who was acquired from Buffalo at last season's trade deadline. Rodrigues played the right side on Pittsburgh's top line with Guentzel and Sidney Crosby on Sunday, an assignment that warrants the attention of fantasy managers.