Rodrigues (ankle) joined the Penguins at practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering his injury.

Rodrigues was shelved for the last five games of the season which may have cost him a spot in the lineup come Game 1 against the Islanders following the emergence of Frederick Gaudreau. If Rodrigues does suit up. it will almost certainly be in a bottom-six role, though he will likely serve as a 13th forward in case somebody picks up an injury.