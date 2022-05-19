Rodrigues recorded career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and power-play points (eight) in 82 games this season.

No doubt the fact that Rodrigues played in all 82 games for the first time in his career factored into his regular-season success. Still, the 28-year-old center went through some extended slumps this year and struggled for consistent productivity. Despite that, Rodrigues should be in line for a raise this offseason as he is expected to hit free agency this summer.