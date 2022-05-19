Rodrigues recorded career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and power-play points (eight) in 82 games this season.
No doubt the fact that Rodrigues played in all 82 games for the first time in his career factored into his regular-season success. Still, the 28-year-old center went through some extended slumps this year and struggled for consistent productivity. Despite that, Rodrigues should be in line for a raise this offseason as he is expected to hit free agency this summer.
More News
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Pair of points in Game 7 loss•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Makes most of limited action•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Delivers helper in victory•