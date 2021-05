Rodrigues (ankle) collected an assist and had one hit Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1.

Rodrigues, sidelined since April 29, suited up on Pittsburgh's third line with Frederick Gaudreau and Jason Zucker and picked up the lone helper on Gaudreau's first-period goal. The 27-year-old Rodrigues appeared in 35 games during the regular season, providing seven goals and seven assists.