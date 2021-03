Rodrigues notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Rodrigues was playing in just his second game since he was activated off of injured reserve. The 27-year-old lost 16 games to a lower-body injury. He has two points, 12 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through eight outings. With bottom-six duties ahead, Rodrigues shouldn't attract much attention in fantasy.