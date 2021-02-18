Rodrigues (lower body) is progressing in his recovery and was able to take a twirl on the ice Thursday.

Rodrigues has yet to sit out the full 10 days after being placed on injured reserve, so the earliest the center could be activated off LTIR would be Feb. 23 versus Washington. Once given the green light, Rodrigues should challenge Sam Lafferty for a spot on the fourth line but is unlikely to push for a larger role this season.