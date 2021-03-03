Rodrigues (lower body) practiced with the team Wednesday in a regular jersey, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

In six games prior to getting hurt, Rodrigues garnered one goal on 12 shots, three hits and a minus-4 rating while averaging 15:52 of ice time. With Jason Zucker (lower body) sidelined, the 27-year-old Rodrigues could be in the mix for a spot in the top-six, especially while Sidney Crosby (COVID-19 protocols) is also unavailable. Still, once fully fit, Rodrigues projects as a bottom-six player who may find himself watching from the sidelines from time-to-time. If cleared to play against Philadelphia on Thursday, Rodrigues will need to be activated off injured reserve.