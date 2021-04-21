Rodrigues recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 win over New Jersey.

Rodrigues gave the Penguins a 6-0 lead in the second period after assisting on Teddy Blueger's goal earlier in the middle frame. The versatile forward has a modest three-game point streak going (two goals, two assists), and Rodrigues has potted two power-play goals in his last seven games after going 23 games without a power-play point to open the season.